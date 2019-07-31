Come enjoy the blues at annual Bluegrass Festival

By Benjamin Thornberg

Staff Writer

SPRING CITY — Spring City’s Bluegrass & Folk Festival organizers prepared for their upcoming third consecutive year of entertainment by offering new and old attractions to the popular event, which takes place Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3.

Festival organizers Ted Hinckley along with Tennessee Stewart are both coming together once again to promote the Spring City tradition, which is held every year in early August. The festival has remained an independently funded activity ever since its beginning.

“There is a great deal of love in this event.” Ted Hinckley said when asked about the festival. “It brings a lot of families together and we hope to grow more. We’re adding more than previous years.”

Spring City’s participation has helped make the festival a success. “It’s an independent event, but the space rented by the city has been a blessing,” Hinckley said, expressing his gratitude for Spring City’s cooperation.

This year, the festival will be adding folk music as well as art and music workshops at the Spring City Museum located on Main Street. These workshops will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. This will be coupled by the returning motor show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And the quilt exhibit which will run both Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided by different food vendors, most of which will be available all day. Some such as Suzi’s Thai will only be available on Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. along with Das Café open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For music, the festival will be introducing new and old musicians. Friday’s musicians will start with The W Duo at 5 p.m. followed by other musical performances until 9 p.m. Saturday will kick off with Doc Riff Project at 11 a.m. and continue on until later that evening.

Tickets for the event depend on age and how many days one wishes to attend. The ticket info along with a more detailed list of the events can be found at springcitybluegrass.org.