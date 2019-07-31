Spencer Cox Spends birthday supporting refugee groups

SALT LAKE CITY—Instead of raising money for his gubernatorial campaign, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox spent his 44th birthday on July 11 raising money for refugees in Utah.

About 200 people gathered at Cotopaxi, an outdoor gear store in downtown Salt Lake City, to support the fundraiser.

The Spice Kitchen, a business incubator that helps low-to-moderate-income people start and run food-related businesses, catered the event.

Lt. Gov. Cox raised $9,332 for the Utah chapter of the International Rescue Committee (IRC). IRC will use the funds to assist refugees with emergency housing, domestic violence services, female and child healthcare and economic empowerment training.

The Cox gubernatorial campaign is tentatively scheduled to visit the Sanpete Valley in August.

Since launching his campaign, Lt. Gov. Cox and his wife, Abby, have participated in more than a dozen projects across the state, including making phone calls to veterans, restoring historic churches and even repairing potholes.

“Abby and I are doing this to make a difference,” the Lt. Gov. said. “We’re tired of politics of old, and hope that we can set a new standard for how campaigns should be run.”