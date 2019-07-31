Shane Dyches

Shane Dyches was taken from us suddenly and unexpectedly on July 14, 2019.

Shane was outgoing, carefree and strong willed. He adored his family the most. He loved to be up in the mountains and in the great outdoors with his family, friends and dogs where he felt his best and enjoyed life at its fullest. Shane will be always remembered and missed by his wife Shelly Dyches, sons Chad Dyches, Justin Dyches, Zackery Dyches and Billy Dyches, also by his sister Heidi Sainsbury (Mark),brother Kim Dyches (Desiree), stepfather Terry Fonville, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Gayle and Vernon. To honor shane there will be a cremation burial at the Moroni City Cemetery located at the northwest end of the Moroni City at 11 a.m. Aug. 2, 2019, followed by a celebration of his life for friends and family at the Fairview Senior Citizens Center at 160 North 100 West, Fairview.

Our lives will never be the same without Shane.