Dr. Jeremy Reid begins post Graduate training after getting doctor’s degree

Dr. Jeremy Reid graduated from Western University of Health Sciences Medical School in Lebanon, Oregon on May 31, 2019.

Jeremy, his wife Sarah (Embley), and their children Brielle, Dezmon and Cormick, are now in Washington, Pennsylvania where he began his post graduate training in Family Medicine at the Washington Health System.

Jeremy is pictured here with his brother, Dr. Joshua Reid, DO who had the honor of hooding Jeremy during the commencement exercises hooding ceremony in Oregon.

Both are the sons of Darrel and Stacey Reid of Gunnison, the grandsons of Mel and Claudia Briggs of Hurricane, Bonnie and Neil Schauers of Gunnison, and the late Morris Reid.

Congratulations, Dr. Jeremy Reid.