Asia Osborn and Stockton Hansen

Christy and Chad Blomquist of Minersville and Josh and Candice Osborn of St. George are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Asia Linzi Osborn to Stockton J. Hansen, son of Jed and Cheryl Hansen of Centerfield on Saturday, Aug. 3.

A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 7-9 p.m. at 366 E. 300 S. in Minersville.

Asia is a graduate of Beaver High School. Stockton is a graduate of Gunnison Valley High School and is a member of the Utah National Guard. The couple is pursuing their education at UVU.

Asia is the granddaughter of Lyle and Shanna Carter of Minersville and Dale and Melanie Osborn of Beaver. She is the great-granddaughter of Dean and Donna Carter of Minersville, Glenna Osborn and Virginia Bradshaw of Beaver.

Stockton is the grandson of Janice and Brent McCLellan of Gunnison, Jody Malmgren and Val Jean and Miriam Hansen of Centerfield. He is the great-grandson of Janet Childs of Gunnison.

If by some oversight you did not receive and invitation, please consider this yours.