Lisette Dupaix and Seth Swapp

Paul and Karen Dupaix of Lehi, are happy to announce the marriage of their daughter Lisette to Seth Swapp, son of Jon and Anne Swapp of Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 in Lehi. A reception will be held in their honor at 2419 North 910 West, Lehi from 1-3 p.m. that afternoon.

Lisette graduated from Skyridge High School in 2017. Lisette is a very talented and passionate musician. She plays the clarinet, she is learning the piano, and she has a beautiful singing voice. She is currently attending Snow College where she is majoring in music, with the goal of becoming a band director.

Seth graduated from North Sanpete High School in 2017. He graduated magna cum laude from Snow College in 2019. He will be attending Utah State University in the fall, where he has been accepted into the Huntsman School of Business. Seth is currently employed at Eureka Roofing in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

Lisette is the granddaughter of Dale and Barbara Stoddard of Lehi, Utah and the late Francis and Maurine Dupaix of Layton, Utah.

Seth is the grandson of Ramon and Harriett Swapp of Fairview, Utah and the late Joseph and Andrea Eaton of Salem, Utah.

If by some oversight you did not receive an invitation, please consider this yours.