Brinley Bown and Weston Cherry

Clark and Elise Bown, of Gunnison are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Brinley to Weston, son of Justin and Sharon Cherry, of Ephraim.

They will be married in the Manti Temple on Saturday, Aug. 3. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 7-9 p.m. at the Bown residence, 50 N. 330 East in Gunnison.

Brinley is a 2018 Gunnison High School graduate and will continue her education at Snow College. Weston is a 2016 Manti High School graduate and served in the Arizona Tempe Mission (Spanish speaking) from 2016 to 2018. Weston will continue his education at Snow College.

The happy couple will make their first home in Ephraim.