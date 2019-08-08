Miss Sanpete and Outstanding Teen Pageants are tomorrow

EPHRAIM—The 58th Miss Sanpete County competition, along with the Miss Sanpete County Outstanding

Teen Competition, will be held this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Eccles Center for Performing Arts at Snow College.

The mistress of ceremonies will be Dexonna Talbot of Spanish Fork, who won the Miss Utah Pageant several weeks ago.

Ten young women from around the county will compete for Miss Sanpete County, while four younger contestants will compete for Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen.

The pageant is affiliated with the Miss America organization. Under Miss America rules, the Miss Sanpete title is open to young women ages 18-25, while the Outstanding Teen competition is open to 14-17 year olds.

“These candidates are prepared and excited to serve our community,” said Abby Ivory of Fountain Green, pageant director. “They are smart, talented and driven toward success.”

Within the past year, the Miss America organization has changed pageant configurations and rules nationwide. Candidates no longer participate in the swimwear competition. More emphasis is placed candidates’ “social impact statements” (formerly known as platforms) and on pre-pageant and on-stage interview skills, said Krysten Boore, pageant public relations director.

Miss Sanpete County candidates will compete in four areas: talent, interview, evening wear/social impact statement and onstage question.

Candidates competing for Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen will compete in talent, interview, evening wear/onstage question and lifestyle/fitness. However, the lifestyle/fitness component will not involve posing in a swimsuit.

The Miss Sanpete organization will award more than $3,500 in college scholarships to this year’s competitors.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Adult tickets are $7; tickets for children 4-11 are $4; and children under 4 are free. Each adult ticket holder will receive a program, with additional programs available for $1.

Candidates for Miss Sanpete County are:

Nikki Evans is the daughter of Robert and Tiffany Evans of Manti. She will perform a lyrical dance for her talent. Her social impact statement, “Teens behind screens,” focuses on educating the community about internet and social media safety.

Aubree Jensen is the daughter of Corey and Arleen Jensen of Sterling. Aubree will perform a vocal solo for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Today a reader, tomorrow a leader.” She plans to inspire children to become better readers.

Ally Brotherson is the daughter of Rich and Molly Brotherson of Mt. Pleasant. For her talent, she will perform a piano solo. Her social impact statement is “L.I.V.E. The acronym stands for “Learn the needs, get Involved, Volunteer Enthusiastically.” She plans to bring awareness to the need for volunteering.

Cari Jo Carmody is the daughter of Tom and Candy Carmody of Manti. She will perform a ballet en pointe. Her social impact statement, “The power of positive thinking” focuses on teaching children how to change their thinking patterns.

Ashtyn Childs is the daughter of Gary and Annie Childs of Centerfield. She will perform a jazz dance for her talent. Her social impact statement, “Be uniquely you,” focuses on teaching kids how to love themselves despite their differences.

Dallas Taylor is the daughter of Matthew and Ralaina Taylor of Ephraim. She will perform a vocal solo for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Learn to A.C.T., taking steps to prevent suicide.” Her goal is to improve suicide prevention.

Jillane Olsen is the daughter of Scott and Melissa Olsen of Manti. She will perform a piano solo for her talent. Her platform, “B.R.E.A.T.H.E.,” focuses on cultivating strong mental health.

Keyera Braithwaite is the daughter of Brian and Misty Braithwaite of Manti. For her talent, she will perform a contemporary dance. Her social impact statement is “Kindness is key.” Be kind to yourself, be kind to others and be kind to your environment.

Bailey Simons is the daughter of David and Allison Simons of Manti. She will perform a German vocal solo for her talent. Her social impact statement is, “Save lives, change lives: organ donation,” and her goal is to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Kathryn Christensen is the daughter of Alan and Becky Christensen of Manti. She will perform a vocal solo for her talent. Her social impact statement, “Music Heals” focuses on the healing power of music.

Candidates for Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen include:

Hope Marsing is the daughter of Nick and Christina Marsing of Manti. She will perform musical theatre for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Unfiltered living,” where she plans to bring awareness to the negative impact of conforming to society’s “perfect image.”

Karlie Kate Strickland is the daughter of Cody Strickland and Harmonie Poppleton of Ephraim. She will perform a vocal solo for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Break the silence on human trafficking.” She would like to raise awareness about this growing concern.

Taylor Palmer is the daughter of John and Linda Palmer of Ephraim. She will perform a juggling routine for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Soak up the sun: encouraging people to get enough Vitamin D.” She would like to raise awareness of Vitamin D deficiency and its health effects.

Kaytlin Elisabeth Estey is the daughter of Frank and Lisa Estey of Manti. For her talent she will perform a contemporary dance solo. Her platform is “Don’t be a cyber-bully.” She plans to educate the public on the damaging impact of cyber bullying.