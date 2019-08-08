Leisha Marie LaCrone

Leisha Marie LaCrone, 33, of Mt. Pleasant, decided to leave this earth, too early, on July 30, 2019, in Tuscon, Arizona.

Leisha was born March 28, 1986 to Woody (Alfred) LaCrone and Kamille Averett.

Leisha had tons of friends and loved each of them with all her heart. She was one of the kindest, silliest, fun people we have ever known. One sister said, “It has been a privilege to call this amazing woman my sister.” Leisha’s favorite way to spend her free time was with those she loved, who always have been the number one light in her life, and her nieces, nephews and all of her friend’s children as well.

Leisha is survived by the love of her life and partner Ashley Cheney; mother, Kamille Averett; sisters, Lindsey Averett and Allie (Travis Owings); brother, Jeremy Christensen (Franki Eliason); nieces, Averie, Analee Ivison, and Maylee Poulsen; nephews, Christian Ivison, Xion Owings, and Teagin Poulson.

Leisha was preceded in death by her father Woody LaCrone, her best friend Rachal Grant; grandparents, Jim Averett, and Jeanette Terry; great-grandmothers, Melba Averett, Alta Osborne, and Fauna LaCrone; her uncle Kendall Strate; and, her favorite blue Shar-pei, Mowgli Ann.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. in the Fairview Dance Hall. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.