Debra Ilene Young Bills Harris, 64, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Orem, surrounded by loving family and cherished friends. Deb was born Feb. 23, 1955 in Nephi, Utah to Alva and Laverne Orgill Young.

Deb was married Aug. 3, 1975 in Reno, Nevada, to Ronald Bills who passed away Feb. 14, 1989. She re-married on April 2, 1992 to Michael John Harris in Ely, Nevada. Mike passed away May 24, 1994.

Deb had a wonderful sense of humor and a true fighting spirit. Deb would make friends very fast and was an impact on everyone she encountered. “Mama Deb” some would call her, others just “Mom”. She was an inspiration to those who knew her and loved by all that met her.

She is survived by her sister, Jolynn Young; brothers: Dennis Young, Kevin (Deann) Young; six wonderful children: Gena Bills, Corey (Brooke) Young, Lori (Steve) Vosburgh, Jason (Benita) Young, Delaney Bills, Joshua Bills (Thomas Galloway). Deb had numerous grandchildren and one newborn great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two loving husbands; grandmother, Suzie Tiffany; brother, Teddy Young; sisters, Vicki VanAusdale, Verna Marie Young; and granddaughter, Destiny Dawn Otte.

Cremation services have been held. Memorial services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel, 50 S 100 W, Richfield, where friends may call from 3-3:45 p.m.

