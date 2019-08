Kaleb Cox

Kaleb Cox has been called to serve in the Tahiti Papeete Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Kaleb will speak in the Fairview 3rd Ward on Aug. 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. He will enter the Provo Missionary Training Center on Aug. 21, 2019.

Kaleb is the son of Spencer and Abby Cox. Grandparents are Eddie and Lesa Cox, Ken and Charlene Palmer, and Jim and Kathy Ericksen.