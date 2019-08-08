Cox Automotive & Sports is all about fun on recreational vehicles

By Linda Petersen

Staff Writer

As one of the oldest, most reputable Polaris dealers in Utah, it’s common for folks from all along the Wasatch Front and beyond to travel to Fairview to buy or get their powersports vehicles serviced by Cox Automotive & Sports. The business was started by Ron Cox and his brother Eddie in 1973 as a snowmobile dealership. By 1976, Eddie had moved on to other things, and Ron opened a new building at the current site, 255 East Canyon Road, and started selling ATVs, UTVs and outdoor equipment. One of the premier Utah Polaris dealers since 1984, Cox Automotive & Sports offers a full line of Polaris ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles at competitive prices. Ron and his sales team can help you find the best vehicle

to fit all your recreation needs. Ron says Polaris leads the industry in product design, innovation and retail sales. “They just have a vast coverage of the product line,” he says. “They offer a very high-quality product which is very competitively priced.” Outdoor enthusiasts love that they can find anything they need at Cox Automotive right here in Sanpete County, including some quality used machines. “We are where they play,” Ron says. Over time, the business has expanded to include forestry, grounds care and outdoor power equipment. Cox Automotive & Sports offers lawn and power equipment by Husqvarna, a leader in the industry. At Cox Automotive, you can purchase Husqvarna outdoor power equipment, (including the newest large size robotic lawn

Getting to know one of your locally owned Sanpete County businesses

mower that comes equipped with GPS navigation), tillers, chainsaws and more for both professional users and homeowners. "We've carried Husqvarna for more than 25 years. It has been a great product line for us," Ron says. If you're looking for a smaller tractor, Cox has you covered there too. Ron was a loyal and productive John Deere dealer for 33 years before a sweeping corporate change eliminated most small dealers across the country about five years ago. That's when he found Yanmar and Zetor tractors, superior products with great pricing. "Yanmar tractors are very high-quality machines with fiveyear warranties, very comparable to John Deere," Ron says."The only thing they don't have that Deere has is the brand recognition." In fact, Yanmar, an American company, has been in business for more than 100 years, about as long as John Deere has been producing tractors. All Yanmar tractors are assembled in Adairsville, Georgia, just north of Atlanta. Zetor is one of the best known tractor manufacturers in Europe. More than a million Zetor tractors are in use in almost 100 countries around the world. Ron's factory trained technicians can quickly and efficiently service any of the vehicles or equipment they carry. Along with their very competitive prices, Cox Automotive offers financing on most of the products they carry. The company has also offered towing services for more than 50 years. You can check out their product line on their website at coxautoandsports. com, along with the postings on their Facebook page. With its superior product line, service and experience— Cox is the oldest, fulltime active powersports dealer in Utah—and Sanpete location, why would you go anywhere else for your powersports or grounds care needs? Cox Automotive & Sports, 255 East Canyon Road, Fairview, (435) 427-9241. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.