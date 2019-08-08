MPHNA partner, Utah Pioneer Heritage Arts, publishes golden spike CD, book

By Robert Green

Staff Writer

A narrative in word and song about building the transcontinental railroad, culminating in driving the final golden spike, has just been by published by the interpretive partner of the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area (MPNHA).

The 68-page, hard-bound commemorative book, “Echoes of Hammers and Spikes,” with an accompanying CD, is published by Utah Pioneer Heritage Arts, a long-time partner organization of the MPNHA.

The book and CD are geared to fourth through eighth graders, but are appropriate for all ages, says Bob Morphis, marketing director for Utah Pioneer Heritage Arts. It should be of interest to history and train buffs. And it would make a great gift for grandchildren.

In Sanpete County, the volume is available at Mt. the Pleasant City Hall; at Skyline Pharmacy and Coffee Depot in Mt. Pleasant; and at the Sanpete Messenger in Manti.

The book and CD take readers from the invention of the steam engine to the joining of the rails at Promontory Summit, Morphis said. The 20 chapters and 20 songs introduce the reader to heroes and villains of what many historians regard as the biggest technological achievement of 19th Century America.

The volume contains many lesser-known stories about the transcontinental railroad effort. “You’ll want to take ‘Echoes of Hammers and Spikes’ with you on your next road trip through the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area, to visit the railroad locations within our borders and see the legacy that was created by this landmark event,” says Monte Bona, MPNHA executive director.

The songs, 17 originals and the older railroad folk songs, are arranged and performed by outstanding Utah musicians.

Bringing the history of the Golden Spike to life in song and art was the brainchild of Clive Romney, founder of Utah Pioneer Heritage Arts. Since 2008, Clive has devoted years to spotlighting lesser-known stories of Utah and its people.

He collaborated with the nationally recognized husband-and-wife storytelling team of Sam and Suzanne Payne of Provo, who wrote the narrative.

The Paynes said the book was written in such a way that the complexity of the era can be understood by children.

Ken Verdoia, documentarian for KUED in Salt Lake City, reviewed the volume and described it as “an entertaining and informative exploration of the building of the transcontinental railroad.

“Through songs and narrative—with support in print and on-line—“Echoes” is an engaging experience that brings history to life,” Verdoia said.

For details on team members, photos and samples from the book and album, see https://www.hammersandspikes.com.