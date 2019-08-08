Maverick coming to Gunnison, just east of city hall building

GUNNISON—A new Maverik store similar in scale to the Maverik in Ephaim will open at Main and Center Streets in Gunnison in about four months.

Demolition of a couple of delapidated buildings on the northwest corner of the intersection was completed Monday to make way for the new store.

The store will be 1,319 square feet and will have eight pumps for cars and six pumps for trucks. It will have indoor and outdoor eating areas.

The general contractor is Stout Building Contractors of Bountiful.