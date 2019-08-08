Sanpete County Fair promises to be ‘Bigger, Better, Bluer’

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

MANTI—The Sanpete County Fair, which begins this weekend, will be “Bigger, Better and Bluer” than ever, according to Fairboard leaders.

The theme, “Bigger, Better and Bluer” means the turnout is going to be bigger, the events are going to be better, and there will be more blue ribbons handed out than ever before, said Matt Reber, Fairboard co-chairman.

“The new grandstands are awesome,” Reber said. “We can handle the twice the capacity. A lot of people came last year and saw how nice the facilities were. Ticket sales were way up.”

The fair officially begins Friday with the Miss Sanpete County and Outstanding Teen Pageant at the Snow College Eccles Center at 7 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Aug. 24.

This year’s fair will include all the traditional events such as the rodeo, carnival, 4-H entries, horseshow, livestock and small animal exhibits, Dutch oven cook offs and the demolition derby, just to name a few. For the complete schedule, see www.sanpetecountyfair.net.

The schedule is also available in the fair book, which was mailed to every household last week.

One of the top entertainment events will be a performance by nationally recognized Western music star Dave Stamey Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Manti High School auditorium.

A new participation and spectator event will be Sanpete Xtreme Moto professional motorcycle racing. Racers will take on jumps, rocks, mud, logs and other obstacles while racing for cash and prizes. There will be an opportunity to enter amateur and novice classes. The Xtreme Moto will be on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. in the fairgrounds arena.

As always, most of the biggest events will be saved for last. The fairgrounds and the carnival open up on Saturday Aug. 17, with the Dutch oven cooking contest taking place at 4:30 p.m., and the junior rodeo starting at 6 p.m.

The demolition derby will be the next Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. in the arena. On the schedule Saturday, Aug. 24, are the car show, horse pulling and cowboy mounted shooting during the day; the Mammoth Parade in the early evening; and the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association (RMPRA) Rodeo starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available through the fair website, although there will be a $2 service fee attached to tickets sold on-line.

This year, all tickets not sold on-line will only be available at the fairgrounds ticket booth Thursday and Friday this week, and Aug. 12-16 next week, from 4 to 8 p.m. The only exceptions will be the Miss Sanpete County Pageant and the Dave Stamey concert, where all tickets will be sold at the door.

Tickets for the music concert will be $10 for all seating. Tickets for all rodeo events and the motorcycle race will be $8 for general admission and $10 for grandstand seating.

The demolition derby will be $10 for general admission and $12 for the grandstand. Carnival day passes will be available for $20.