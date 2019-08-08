Patricia Eva Alice ( Lund/Konold) Baxter

Patricia Eva Alice (Lund/Konold) Baxter passed away June 27 due to natural causes. Capricious, eccentric, unpredictable, kind hearted, she was a lover of animals, plants, glass and the down trodden.

Her husband Ken says, “My butterfly has gone.”

Survived by her husband Ken Baxter, daughter Chereneh K. Lentz and her two Chinamen Kailyer Konold and Kean Konold.

Graveside service on Friday, Aug. 9, at 3 p.m. at the Spring City Cemetery. Pot luck get-together at her home, 15E. 200 N, Spring City afterwards.