BREAKING NEWS: Ephraim Appoints New Mayor

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

EPHRAIM—Ephraim has a new mayor, although he is a familiar face with years of service in the city council.

John Scott, councilman for nearly eight years, took the oath of office at the council meeting Wednesday. Scott is taking over for the Richard Squires, who resigned because he is leaving the area to become the principal of a private school in Davis County.

In a press release issued by the city prior to the council meeting, Scott is quoted as saying, “The next 10 years will be a decade of decision for our beautiful city.

“There will be change, economic growth and a vibrancy that Ephraim City residents will so greatly benefit from. Our desire is to reach out to our residents in a more robust and effective way to hear your comments and listen carefully to your direction. We hope to guide our wonderful community into a new era of growth while maintaining our small-town atmosphere.”

Four residents applied for the position, and the city council interviewed each at a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 5. Applicants besides Scott were David Robert “D-Bob” Bailey, Christi Johnson and Rob Nielson also applied. The vote was three for Scott, one for Johnson and one abstention.

Scott’s appointment leaves Scott’s seat on the council open. Although the election this fall will determine who will take the seat starting in January, the city must fill the open seat for the remainder of the present term.

Ephraim is accepting applications until 5 p.m. on Aug. 21. Applicants should fill out the general city application, available on the website at www.ephraimcity.org. Or interested persons may pick up an application at city hall.

Completed applications should be sent to Leigh Ann Warnock, 5 South Main, Ephraim, UT, 84627, or emailed to Leighann.warnock@ephraimcity.org.

The council will interview all qualified applicants and make an appointment in a special meeting on Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m.