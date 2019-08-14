Father and son temple photographs to be on display

FAIRVIEW—Artistic vision is part of the family for the father-and-son team of James and Eric Heywood.

The two Sanpete artists will be honored at a reception in the Rotating Artists Gallery at the Fairview Museum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. Their art will be on display at the gallery through mid-October.

Friends, family and art lovers are encouraged to come and view this spectacular art event, said spokesperson Donna Seager.

James Heywood, a renowned photographer of LDS Temples, said he has been making photographs for more than four decades and it is one of his three greatest passions in life. “My photography has been accepted and displayed for the annual Spiritual and Religious Show in nine of the last ten years in the Springville Museum of Art,” he said.

“My son, Eric and I had our own two-man show in the Hub City Gallery in Mt. Pleasant entitled ‘Scenes of Sanpete’—with Eric’s oil paintings and my photographs,” James said.

James’ artwork has also previously been shown in the Fairview Museum and the Spring City gallery. In the days of film cameras James had his own color darkroom. In today’s world of digital cameras, he works exclusively in the digital darkroom. His favorite subjects are temples, historic structures and landscapes. Many of his temple photographs can be seen and purchased at heywoodfineart.com.

James lives with his wife Terri in Moroni. They have been married 47 years and have eight sons and seven daughters-in-law and 26 grandchildren. James works for North Sanpete Middle School.

Eric was born in Southern California and moved to Utah when he was young. He studied figure drawing, painting, sculpture and anatomy at Snow College in Ephraim. He also enrolled in portraiture and oil painting workshops as the Beaux-Arts Academy and Master’s Academy of Art in Springville.

Eric and his family are staying in Sanpete County for the summer. He has moved to Florence, Italy to attend the Florence Academy of Art, where he is studying intensive drawing.

The father and son art show is sure to be outstanding and well worth your time, Seager said. The Fairview Museum is located at 85 N. 100 East.