Thadeus Barr (49) passed away peacefully Aug. 2, 2019 at Utah Valley Hospital. Thad was born Jan. 23, 1970 to Richard and Toni Marie Barr. He was a graduate of North Sanpete High School.

Thad loved everyone he met and was loved by everyone. He was always ready and willing to help those in need. Thad had a special gift when it came to animals and was often seen around town walking his dogs. In his last days, Thad was the sole caregiver to his sister Kim and closest to his cousin Matthew Vincent and uncle Daniel Vincent.

Thad is survived by his siblings; Kimberly Barr, Julie Ison (Aaron), Sarah Spencer, Fred Spencer (Heather), Shawn Watson (Eryn), Amber (Barr) Ramos (Jorge), Rulon Barr (Isis), sister-in-law Brittini Barr, and many nieces and nephews, whom he adored.

Also survived by his aunt Michele Birtcher (Kenny), uncle Daniel Vincent and cousins Branden Vincent, Sara Vincent, Matthew Vincent, and Holly Jones (Matthew). Thad is preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents, brother (Zachary Barr) and stepmother (Sally Eileen Pett Barr).

The family would like to thank Bishop and sister Morley for all of their assistance, compassion and love during this difficult time.

Celebration of life services to be announced.