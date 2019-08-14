Dorothy “Jean” Anderson Peterson, 82, passed away Aug. 12, 2019 in Gunnison, Utah.

She was born on April 4, 1937 in Ephraim to Allen and Dorothy Rose Bedell Anderson. She married Stanford Peterson Nov. 29, 1957 in the Manti Temple.

Jean was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a Relief Society president and other callings. She loved to sew, quilt, cook and share her meals and baked goods with others. She sang in a double trio for many years. She spent many years enjoying her work as a recreational therapist at the Mayfield Care Center.

Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her large family.

She is survived by her husband; children: Melinda Peterson, Mayfield; Melissa (Steve) Lund, Manti; Michelle (Tom) Bailey, Ephraim; Melody Peterson, Mayfield; Monica (Mike) Lund, West Jordan; Maria (Bruce) Fuller, Mayfield; Marcy (Andy) Tanner, Murray; Mitzi (Martin) Gillen, Henderson, Nevada; Jared (Kayde) Peterson, Mayfield; Megan (Jeremy) Vincent, Gunnison; Jody (Ryan) Newman, Elk Ridge; 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; siblings: Rosmary (Dean) Larson, Sandy; sister-in-law, Annette Anderson, Orem.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Anderson.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Mayfield LDS Ward Chapel where friends may call Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. or Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Mayfield Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guest book www.maglebymortuary.com.