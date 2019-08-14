Beth LaVonia Anderson Christiansen

Beth LaVona Anderson Christiansen, 85, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at her home in Gunnison surrounded by family.

She was born Aug. 27, 1933 in Salt Lake City to Hyrum Ephraim and Elvira Magdeline Larsen Anderson. She married Jack A. Christiansen Dec. 28, 1955 in Nevada. The marriage was solemnized Dec. 16, 1963 in the Manti Temple. He preceded her in death Oct. 14, 1998.

Mother was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. She loved to camp and do fun things with her family, painting and taking care of Dennis.

She is survived by her children: Dennis Jack Christiansen, Gunnison; Mary Ann (Bruce) Robison, Fillmore; Lee Nels (Jan) Christiansen, Phoenix, Arizona; Diane (Enrique) Salazas, Fillmore; Fay (Kenneth) Barker, Salina; James (Shelli) Christiansen, Herriman; Paul (Robin) Christiansen, Hurricane; 21 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Also preceded in death by parents; children: Stan Christiansen and Debra Christiansen; siblings: Alberta Keisel, Rod Fossel.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Gunnison 2nd Ward Chapel, 80 West Center. Burial was in the Manti Cemetery.

