Dale M. Dorius and his daughter Jennifer are trusted, experienced lawyers
By Linda Peterson
Staff Writer
When you need help with legal matters you want someone experienced who you can trust. Dale M. Dorius of Dorius & Reyes, Attorneys at Law, has been practicing law for more than 51 years in Gunnison and has many repeat clients who know he will take care of them. Dale graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history and went on to receive a law degree from George Washington University. He is a member of the Utah State Bar, Colorado State Bar and California State Bar. Twenty years ago his daughter, Jennifer Reyes, joined him in his practice. Jennifer has a bachelor’s degree in English from Utah State University and a law degree from
Gonzaga University. As general law attorneys, between the two, they can help you with any of your legal needs. They regularly help clients set up wills and trusts or navigate their way through probate or contracts. They also have expertise in bankruptcies and collections. Dale, a Fayette native and fourth-generation cattle rancher with family ranches in Sanpete, Juab and Box Elder counties, and has an in-depth understanding of land and water issues across the state. Last year, the Utah State Bar honored Dale, who has served as a bar commissioner, for his 50 years of service in the law profession. Jennifer specializes in domestic relations including adoptions, divorces, custody, paternity and surrogacy proceedings. Dale, who is a charter member of the American Academy of Adoption Attorneys received the Angel of Adoption
award from the U.S. Congressional Coalition on Adoption for his work in adoption and birth mother placement. This is the highest award an attorney who handles adoption cases can receive. Having adopted four of his five children, Dale knows how important that service can be.
“I have always felt adoptions were miracles for both the child and the adoptee,” Dale said. “Adoptions are a win-win for everybody.”
Dale has been married to his wife DeLoris Peters for more than 50 years. The Dorius family is very involved in the law. Daughter Dona runs the law office while daughter Darci is married to an attorney. Son Dru, a former police officer, is currently studying pre-law and is preparing to enter law school. The company has offices in Gunnison at 47 South Main Street and in Brigham City and employs six secretaries. To set up an appointment, call (435) 528-7296 today.