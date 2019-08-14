Anthony Christensen gets new assault charges in jail

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

MANTI—The man in custody on the charge of murdering his girlfriend in 2017 has picked up a new charge for assaulting another prisoner.

Anthony Christensen, 37, is accused of murdering his then-girlfriend, Kammy Mae Edmunds on March 31, 2017. Christensen’s case is currently set to go to trial in Feb. 2020.

Christensen, who has been in custody in the Sanpete County Jail since his arrest in 2017, is now accused of assault by prisoner, a third-degree felony, allegedly committed on July 10, 2019.

Christensen appeared in 6th District Court last Wednesday in front of Judge Marvin Bagley for his initial appearance. Christensen, through his attorney, asserted his speedy trial rights, and had his case set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m.