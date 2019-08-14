SWAT team called in to help in domestic dispute

By Robert Green

Staff Writer

EPHRAIM—The SWAT Team was called in to subdue a convicted felon who was in possession of several firearms during a domestic dispute on Wednesday night, Aug. 7.

The man, Jeremiah Joel Swan, 43, was arrested and booked into the Sanpete County Jail on suspicion of holding a victim against her will and illegal possession of firearms. Charges are pending upon completion of an investigation and cooperation with the victim, said Ephraim City Police Chief Aaron Broomhead.

Swan was allegedly involved in a domestic fight with his girlfriend, the victim, at an Ephraim house near Center Street and 200 West.

The victim called 911 and the dispatcher believed she was being held against her will; a recording of the 911 call indicated the victim was trying to escape when the phone connection went dead, Chief Broomhead said. In the background, there was noise of arguing, yelling and scuttling around, and then the call was suddenly disconnected.

Police responded to the scene and found all the lights in the home were turned off. The officers tried to contact the occupants, but no one responded.

Chief Broomhead said police had previous information that Swan kept firearms on the premises. Swan has served time in jail and prison for kidnapping, aggravated assault and arson; and he has a previous criminal history of domestic violence.

So, in the interest of safety, the Utah County SWAT Team was called in, Chief Broomhead said. The SWAT Team used a bullhorn to contact the suspect; and Swan and the victim were both taken into custody without further incident.

A search of the premises turned up seven firearms, including rifles, handguns and shotguns. No drugs were found. The victim was interviewed and released.

It is against the law for a convicted felon to possess firearms, said deputy county attorney Wes Mangum.