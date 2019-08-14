Two inmates attack CUCF guard, causing serious facial injuries, leading to lockdown

GUNNISON—The Gunnison prison was locked down last week after a prison guard was attacked by an inmate. Prison operations and visiting hours have now been returned to normal.

The correctional officer sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries when two inmates allegedly conspired to attack him, according to Sanpete County deputy attorney Wes Mangum.

An inmate allegedly blindsided and struck the guard numerous times in his face, breaking his nose and damaging his orbital eye-sockets, while the other inmate blocked the cameras. This happened on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Order was restored and prison visitation was back to normal on Friday, Aug. 9.

The correctional officer was taken to a hospital and will recover from his injuries, Mangum said. However, this incident will be treated as a very serious offense as prison guards are vulnerable to attack. Most guards do not carry guns, Mangum said.

An investigation is being conducted and the primary offender and his accomplice will be charged appropriately. No names have been released at this time.

Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels was quoted in the Desert News saying the two inmates are serving life sentence for murder and believed to be in the same prison gang.