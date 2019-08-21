Snow Badgers have challenging season, will face no.3 team in nation to begin

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

EPHRAIM—The No. 6 ranked Snow College football team opens up its 2019 season by going on the road to Garden City, Kan. to take on the No. 3 ranked Garden City Broncobusters.

With the end of the Western States Football League (WSFL), Snow College was forced to go it alone as an independent in football. But that hasn’t held the football team back. In fact, it may even be a blessing in disguise.

“Talent-wise, all over the field, this is one of the more talented Snow College teams that we’ve had in quite some time,” said Snow football Coach Andrew Mitchell. “With the Arizona schools quitting football, we immediately got more interest from kids in Las Vegas, Arizona and Southern California. We became the nearest junior college scholarship football program, so that helped to elevate our talent level.”

Even though their schedule will only have eight games this year, the Snow College schedule will also be one of the toughest schedules they’ve ever faced. Out of the eight games, five of the teams are also ranked, and two of them are currently ranked higher than Snow.

“Our motto is ‘Up on the One,’ which means we focus on going 1-0 every week,” said Mitchell. “We’re pretty aware that to play for a national championship we have to win them all. Our talent won’t be a question—we have that. We have to avoid the injury bug. And we have to build the culture of the team.”