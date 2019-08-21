Granary Arts Center offers ‘Munchkin Music’ workshops

The Granary Arts Center in Ephraim is holding interactive “Munchkin Music” workshops for young children and their parents on Fridays during the months of September, October and November.

Classes are centered on an exploration of instruments, singing, dancing, puppets and parachute games that promote creative learning and encourage making connections in the brain through activities that are fun and interactive, said class instructor Colleen Rogers.

The classes are designed for ages 18 months to 5 years. The cost is $20 per child to attend four classes on each Friday of the month; and $10 for each additional sibling, per month. The workshops will be held from 11 – 11:45 a.m. at the Granary Arts center, 86 N. Main Street in Ephraim. For more information, see granaryarts.org.

Lovingly known by her students as Gramma Colleen, Rogers has been teaching music and movement classes to toddler and preschool age children for the last 20 years in Arizona, and she recently relocated to Manti. In addition to music, she enjoys drawing, painting, home-design and spending time in nature. She is the mother of six children and has three grandchildren.