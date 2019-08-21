William Bruce “Butter” Bown

William Bruce “Butter” Bown passed away Aug. 20, 2019 at the age of 83 in Nephi, Utah. He was born Oct. 27, 1935 in Manti, Utah to Royal and Geneva Bown. He married Myrle Dean Rasmussen in the Manti Temple on Jan. 20, 1955.

Together Bruce and Myrle Dean owned and operated a farm where he has always claimed he raised his best crop, their five children: Scott (Kristine) Bown of North Logan, Brad (Lori) Bown of Manti, Deena (Todd) Hunt of Santaquin, Glade (Lori) Bown of Manti, and Sue Ann (Dale) Whitlock of Nephi.

Bruce loved his life on the farm. He milked dairy cows, raised sheep and range cattle and farmed the land. Many days and hours were spent working with his family. He taught them all the joy and value of hard work and gave them all a sense of humor.

He also enjoyed spending time in the mountains, hunting with his boys, checking on the sheep or just resting under a tree. Bruce has always had a love for country and western music. His love of music lead him to become a square dance caller. Bruce and Myrle Dean enjoyed square dancing for many years. Through square dancing they developed many acquaintances and lasting friendships.

Bruce and Myrle Dean enjoyed spending the winter months in Quartzite, Arizona where Bruce continued to sing and share his talent with music. He also sang for many funerals and programs with his family. Bruce enjoyed socializing with people. He had a talent of making people smile and he always had a story to tell that could make you laugh. This talent stayed with him to the end of his life.

Bruce is survived by his wife Myrle Dean, and their five children, 25 grandkids and 35 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Royal and Geneva and all of his siblings.

Funeral services will be held Monday Aug. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Manti 9th Ward Chapel, 295 S. Main Street. Viewings will be held at the church on Sunday evening from to 5-7 p.m. and Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.