Elaine Allred Jarrett

Elaine Allred Jarrett, 93, passed away on Aug. 14 2019. She was born Feb. 26, 1926, in Clear Creek, Utah, to George A. and Christine Peterson Allred.

She was raised in Ephraim, graduated from Ephraim High School. She received a bachelor degree from Weber State College and a master’s degree from Utah State University.

Upon graduating from Weber State she was asked to join the faculty there. She taught for several years and then was invited to join the administration of that institution as Assistant Vice President for Administrative Services. She remained in this position until retirement.

She married J. Ray Jarrett in Hollywood, California, in 1945 and they were sealed in the Manti Utah Temple in 1946. They had four children.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in many different positions, most often the music. She performed vocal solos at many funerals, weddings, and other events during her life. She, with Kathryn Ensign, organized and directed the Valley Chordettes in Huntsville, Utah, a singing group that performed two concerts each year in the spring and at Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three siblings, and two granddaughters.

She is survived by her four children: Robert R. Jarrett, Brent A. Jarrett, Cynthia (John) Geilmann, and Arlen K. (Jody) Jarrett; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 South), South Jordan, Utah, with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Interment will be in the Herriman City Cemetery following the services. To view the service online or to leave condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.