Victor John Anderson

Victor John Anderson, age 38 of Meridian, Oklahoma passed away on Aug. 17, 2019 in Meridian. He was born on July 3, 1980 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah to David Garth and Pamela (Kimber) Anderson.

Victor had been living in the Logan County area for the last 10 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Guthrie. Victor loved hunting and fishing, working with cattle, and hunting mushrooms.

Survivors include his mother, Pamela Anderson of Guthrie, son Jesse Lee David Faulkner-Anderson of Guthrie, brother David Kent Anderson and wife Kristey Riker-Anderson of Eagle Mountain, brother Timothy Rulon Anderson and wife Jill of Moroni, Utah, one niece, and five nephews. Victor is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father David Garth Anderson, grandmother Aleta Anderson, grandfather Ephraim Garth Anderson, grandmother LaRene Bangerter, and grandfather Rulon Dean Kimber.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (5326 Ellie Mae Drive, Guthrie) with Bishop Richard Orgill officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Jesse Lee David Faulkner-Anderson, c/o Hayes Funeral Home, 117 E. Noble, Guthrie, Oklahoma 73044.

