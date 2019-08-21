Gary Lynn Jorgensen

Gary Lynn Jorgensen, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, passed away peacefully in his home in Ephraim on Aug. 17, 2019, at the age of 75.

He was born Jan. 25, 1944, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lyman and Emma Jorgensen, youngest of 11 children, four sisters and six brothers.

He grew up and spent most of his life in Ephraim where he loved to be. He graduated from Manti High School in 1962. He served in the Army during Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1971.

He returned home and soon thereafter met and married June Allen. They had four daughters: Wendy (David) Burton; Terri (Morgan) Lawrence; Sherri (Ken) Hansen; and April Jorgensen. He was surrounded and bossed around his whole life by women. He enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, reading, and playing cards.

He worked as a range technician for the U.S. Forest Service. He enjoyed working at the Great Basin Experimental ranges in Ephraim Canyon and West Desert.

He is survived by his wife and all four daughters; his grandchildren Dylan, Ally, Kindra, Christian, Aidan, Kennedy, Emora, and May; three great-grandchildren; his sisters and brothers Ray (Betty), LaMar (Merilyn), Beverly, and Dorothy; and in-laws Barbara and Babs.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and his siblings, Budd (Ila), Morris (Theone), Roger, Ruth, Leda, Kent; and in-law Craig.

Friends may call on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ephraim Stake Center, 400 East Center Street; the Services will begin at noon.