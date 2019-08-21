Betty Lou Jones Tomlinson

Betty Lou (Bettilou) Jones Tomlinson, our much-loved mother, grand-, great-, and great-great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, affectionately known as Sweet Betty, age 89, of Manti, passed away Aug. 15, 2019 in Centerfield.

She was born April 6, 1930, in Grand Junction, Colorado, the first child of Wandamere Ostberg Morrill Jones and William Lee Jones. School days were primarily in Utah, and she attended Lehi High School.

She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-d ay Saints and served in many positions including Relief Society President.

As a young adult, Betty worked as an instructor in the dance industry, and in supervisory and management roles in the airline industry. As an entrepreneur during her mid-career Betty owned and operated several successful women’s clothing stores in Sonoma and Marin counties and San Francisco, California. Later, she graduated first in her medical transcription graduating class, and managed medical offices, including the Ephraim Clinic for several years before her retirement.

Betty attracted many dear friends in her social, work, and church circles. In addition to her warm personality, she was known for her great beauty and had been a beauty pageant winner, and a model in the San Francisco Bay area for a number of years.

Betty is survived by her children: Joan (Jodi) Covington, (Steve) Nielsen of Draper; Bathild Junius (June) Covington of Redding, California; Dirk (Sandra Hall) Correnti of Manti; Paloma (Kimm) Correnti Roberts (Gary) of Palo Alto, California; and Bret Correnti of Ignacio, California; stepchildren Linda (Correnti) Kelsey (Carl), Kansas City, Kansas, and Donna Tomlinson Kluck (Anthony), Wausau, Wisconsin; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers and four sisters and her long-time friend and former husband, Oliver Sequira.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister Lana Lee, her oldest son Joe Talmage Covington II, husband, Joe T. Covington I, husband Vincent C. Correnti, and husband Ronald Tomlinson.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Manti LDS Tabernacle, 100 N Main Street in Manti.

Burial was in the Manti City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

