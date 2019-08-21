Kylee Lemon and Landon Carter

Dave and Marion Lemon of Westville, Oklahoma are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Kylee to Landon Ross Carter, son of Jonnie and Rebecca Carter of Manti. Landon and Kylee will be married on Aug. 24, 2019 in the Officers Club at Camp Williams.

Kylee is employed by Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi and is currently pursuing her degree in nursing. Landon recently graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in conservation restoration ecology and received his commissioning in the Utah Army National Guard as a Military Intelligence officer.

Kylee is the granddaughter of Bill and Mildred Lemon of Missouri and the late Marvin and Stella Williams of Ephraim. Landon is the grandson of Jonnie and Yvonne Carter of Mayfield, Terry Lee and Yvonne Larsen of Sterling, the great-grandson of Vivian and the late Don Larsen of Sterling and the late Stan and Margaret Voorhees of Manti.

Landon and Kylee will make their first home in Ephraim. If during this exciting, crazy time you did not receive an invitation please consider this yours and join us for Landon and Kylee’s special day.