David Allred

David Allred graduated from Utah Valley University with his bachelor of science degree in biology on Aug. 9, 2019. He is also a Snow College graduate and a Friends of Historic Spring City Scholarship recipient.

David will use his degree to help bless the lives of people in West Africa as he serves a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan East Mission. He will continue his education after the completion of his mission.

David is the son Scott and Teresa Allred of Spring City. He is the grandson of Linda and the late Osral Allred of Spring City, and Arthur and Loene Kiesel of Manti.