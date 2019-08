Kayden Jason Stevenson

Kayden Jason Stevenson recently returned on Aug. 19, 2019 from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Kentucky, Louisville Mission.

He will report on his mission in the Manti 1st Ward at 9 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2019, at the Manti Tabernacle, 90 S. Main Street.

Kayden is the son of Jason and Alyssa Stevenson. He is the grandson of Ron and Freddie Ann Stevenson and the late Fred and Shirley Frischknecht.