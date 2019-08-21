David Allred

David Allred, son of Scott and Teresa Allred of Spring City, has been called to serve in the Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan East Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will speak in the Cedar Creek Ward on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cedar Creek meetinghouse, 15000 N. Hwy 117 in Spring City. He is to report to the Ghana Missionary Training Center on Sept. 12, 2019.

David is the grandson of Linda and the late Osral Allred of Spring City, and Arthur and Loene Kiesel of Manti.