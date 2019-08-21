Little Miss Sanpete Valley royalty claim their crowns

By Robert Green

Staff Writer

Although participation in many girls’ pageants in surrounding counties is waning, the recently held Little Miss Sanpete Valley Pageant at the Snow College Eccles Center was a vibrant affair with 25 girls from the age of 4 to 14 competing for the privilege of wearing five crowns.

The Little Miss Valley Pageant is designed as a fun way for young girls to become interested in competing in bigger pageants later on in life, said pageant director Marcy Curtis of Fairview.

“We do five different age groups so more girls have the chance to be queen,” Curtis said. “We hope that the pageant will keep growing and more girls will continue to participate.”

A pageant judge from Nephi, Hannah Robbins said she has noticed the number of contestants competing at her hometown pageants have dropped drastically. She was impressed by the Sanpete girls and loved the idea the idea they were preparing for the future.

The master of ceremonies at this year’s pageant was Little Miss Shea Rawlinson from Fairview along with her dad Shaun.

Each one of the girls competes in personal interview and modeling. Girls ages 6 and up also perform and compete in personal talent.

Royalty winners are:

Little Miss Sanpete Tot

Queen: Audrey Stallard, daughter of Britany Havens of Gunnison.

1st Attendant: Indy Gleave, daughter of Loyd and Katie Gleave of Fairview.

2nd Attendant: Kynlee Bailey, daughter of Kyle and Kaylie Bailey of Ephraim.

Tiny Miss Sanpete

Queen: Emma King, daughter of Kris and Jaymi King of Mt Pleasant.

Attendants: Carrington Ann Viola Dyches, daughter of Spencer and Brittany Dyches of Ephraim; and Hailey Mangum, daughter of Wes and Emily Mangum of Ephraim.

Mini Miss Sanpete

Queen: Kaylee Curtis, daughter of Sam and Marcy Curtis of Fairview.

1st Attendant: Jaycee Gleave, daughter of Loyd and Katie Gleave of Fairview.

2nd Attendant: Ashlyn Williams, daughter of Keith and Heidi Williams of Fairview.

Junior Miss Sanpete

Queen: Brecklyn Thompson, daughter of Shayne and Natalie Thompson of Fairview

1st Attendant: Kenadee Bailey, daughter of Kyle and Kaylie Bailey of Manti.

Little Miss Sanpete

Queen: Ava Jensen, daughter of Kyle and Aimee Jensen of Mount Pleasant.

Attendants: Alana Nielsen, daughter of Colby and Lynsey Zeeman of Sterling and Jame and Jennifer Nielsen of Moroni; and Emily Bills, daughter of Brady and Dusty Bills of Fairview.