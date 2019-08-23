BREAKING NEWS: Free Mormon pioneer heritage concert Saturday night at Snow

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

EPHRAIM—A three-member band known as “Clive Romney and Willingly” will present a free performance of songs that reflect the culture and history of the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area this Saturday.

The concert, being billed the “Mormon Pioneer Heritage Festival,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Black Box Theater in the Eccles Center at Snow College.

Clive Romney, founder of a nonprofit called Mormon Pioneer Heritage Arts, is the lead singer and instrumentalist. He is known for his ballads about pioneer life.

Other group members include Bob Morphis, Curtis Woodbury, Nathanael Davenport, and a new member, champion fiddler Grace Dayton.

The performance could be classed as contemporary folk, influenced by other genres, such as country, folk, rock ‘n’ roll, jazz and orchestra.

Clive Romney’s stories come from all over Utah. But his area of emphasis is Heritage Highway 89 and the Boulder Loop—the home and backyard for Sanpete County residents.