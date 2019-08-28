Manti soccer team unbeatable so far, taking down Union 11-0, Delta 5-0

By James Tilson

Sports Editor

MANTI—In what is becoming something of a tradition, the Manti High School girls soccer team dominated its region opponents last week, defeating Union 11-0 and then Delta 5-0.

After taking on as many challenging opponents from the Wasatch Front as it could in the pre-season, the Lady Templars returned to region play. Once there, Manti clearly out-classed it opponents and looks to keep their focus.

“That’s always a challenge,” said Manti Coach Elishia Steinfeldt. “We have to remind them every game is a new game. Anybody can win on any given day. We use a lot of intensity at practice and try to stay mentally focused.”

On Tuesday against Union, eight different players scored a goal for Manti, including Ally Squire who scored four goals and Morgan Olson who scored two goals. On Thursday, Olson again scored two goals for the Lady Templars, along with three others that scored one goal each.

After last week, Manti is 2-0-0 in Region 14 play, and holds first place. The Lady Templars travel to North Sanpete on Tuesday (after press time), and Thursday travel to Juab. According to the Deseret News, Manti is ranked as the No. 4 team in 3A, behind Judge Memorial, Grantsville and Morgan.

But Steinfeldt cautioned her players that every game they will get their opponents best shot. “When you’re winning, everybody wants you. If you get cocky and think you can’t lose, you’re going to be in trouble.”