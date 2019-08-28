Defending champion Milford Tigers chew up Gunnison Bulldogs, 46-8

By James Tilson

Sports Editor

GUNNISON—The tenure of new Gunnison Valley High School football Coach Patrick King got off to a rough start last week as the Bulldogs lost to the visiting Milford Tigers, 46-8.

Milford, who was the state champ in division 1A last year, is one of the favorites to take home the re-aligned 2A division this year. Last Friday night, they certainly looked the part, as their senior-laden team was able to score rapidly in their spread offense.

Milford’s record-setting quarterback Bryson Barnes racked up 322 yards in passing while throwing five touchdowns.

However, King and the Bulldog faithful always knew this was going to be a rebuilding year, and there were positives to take from the game.

“I felt we did a tremendous job at creating pressure and being in position to make the play,” said King. “We had five sacks and forced a fumble. We also nearly had a dropped interception. I am most proud that we fought the whole game and put together a solid offensive drive late in the game.”

Brandon Tucker led the Bulldogs with 47 yards rushing on 10 attempts, although Carson Yardley was able to garner 30 yards on his only attempt, as well as score the Bulldogs’ touchdown.

The Bulldogs were very efficient in their passing game, with quarterback Harley Hill going 7 for 12 for 89 yards. Tucker chipped in another 21 yards on a 2 for 2 effort.

“We had a ton of positives in this game that are not reflected in the final score,” said King. “We are looking to fix what we can control and improve our execution next week. We had several plays that were just inches away from breaking wide open. I want us to capitalize on those opportunities when they arise.”

This week, the Bulldogs travel to Kanab in their last non-region game before they begin their region slate on Sept. 6 against Monticello. Their next home game will be on Sept. 13 against Rich.