Nancy Arden Rees Jensen

Nancy Arden Rees Jensen, 88, of Centerfield, Utah, passed away Aug. 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

Nancy was born March 30, 1931, to Gordon Stanford Rees and Frances Ford Rees in Oakland, California. She married Allen Eugene Jensen, in the Manti, Utah Temple on Feb. 11, 1949. He preceded her in death July 5, 2017.

Nancy graduated from Gunnison Valley High School, attended Snow College, and the University of Utah. With Eugene, she lived the life of farming with all of its challenges, worries, concerns, and hard work. Nancy was not a stranger to the hard work to be done and did her share.

They raised their six children on the farm, and taught them the value of hard work and the importance of service and developing and sharing their talents. Nancy lived her life following the wisdom of her father that “our payment for being on this earth is our service to others.”

Nancy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings including gospel doctrine and Relief Society teacher, choir director, ward music director, and Stake Relief Society president. She loved music and shared her talent of singing at many funerals, clubs, and church meetings.

Nancy’s community services included: South Sanpete School Board, president of the Utah School Boards Association, board member of Snow College South, board member of Educators Mutual Insurance, board member of Ag in the Classroom, board member of the Sanpete County Bookmobile, Legislative Committee Board member, Centerfield City Council member, membership chair of the Centerfield Legion Auxiliary, Girls State Chairperson, president of the Utah Association of Conservation District Auxiliary, precinct chair and vice chair and chair of the Sanpete County Republican party, and Library board for Sanpete County.

Nancy was an advocate of reading and volunteered at the Gunnison Valley Middle School, having students read to her. She enjoyed helping others acquire a love of reading.

She loved our country and loved to discuss political issues and to understand all sides of an issue. She felt the importance of Boys’ and Girls’ State to teach the value of our system of government to the next generation.

She also had a love of traveling and went many places throughout the world with her husband and family. Nancy said, “I love to travel, read, ride my bicycle and have family “get-togethers” with our kids. This valley is a wonderful place to live and I am grateful for the many opportunities we all have. Life is good.”

Survived by children: Craig and Debbie Jensen, Hyde Park; Diane and David Hill, Centerfield; Valerie and Jim Rumpsa, Farmington; Norman and Eliza Jensen, Centerfield; Brad and Kolleen Jensen, Centerfield; Janell and Owen Braithwaite, Centerfield; 31 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Riley (Elle) Rees, Tucson, Arizona; Natasha Madsen, Manti;

Also preceded in death by her son, Blake Allen Jensen; parents, step-mother, Bee Rees; grandson Brandon Allen Olsen; sister, Vicky Rees Smith; brother-in-law, Gary Madsen; great-granddaughter, Lillian Hope Hallman.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Centerfield 1st Ward, where friends may call on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Burial will be in the Centerfield Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.

Nancy requested in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Brandon Olsen Diabetic Scholarship Fund in care of State Bank of Southern Utah or a favorite charity.