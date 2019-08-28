Brent Curtis Osborne

Brent Curtis Osborne, 55, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on July 10, 2019.

Brent was born June 3, 1964 in Payson, Utah. He was married to Debbie Atkinson on March 1, 1991 and later divorced.

Brent was a good artist, he loved to go fishing and had a big love for animals. He drove and worked on many different cars and trucks, and he learned that skill from his father. Brent’s main career was in masonry, where some of his decorative rock work was showcased in the Deer Valley Resort and Parade of Homes.

He is preceded in death by his father, Darld Osborne; survived by his mother, Nita Bastian Osborne; daughters: Jessica Hererra of Orem and Jerrica Church of Provo, six grandsons; siblings: Lorna (Ivan) Willardson, Mayfield; Brenda (Jake) Swapp, Fairview; Tammy (Darin) Sheffield, Grantsville.

Private ceremony and celebration of life was conducted by family.