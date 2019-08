Indie Rue Crane

Indie Rue Crane was born to Courtney and Trudy Crane of Gunnison on Aug. 16, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.

Kennedy Fayne Anderson was born to Dillon and Cynda Anderson of Gunnison on Aug. 19, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.