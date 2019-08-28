Fair Winners named for derby, pie-eating, exhibitions, pet show

By Robert Stevens

Managing Editor

MANTI—Every year the Sanpete County Fair provides an opportunities for people to shine in the arena, exhibit hall, and elsewhere, and this year was no exception.

One of the most popular events each year is the demolition derby, which took place on Friday night. After 14 years of chasing the No. 1 spot in the “Old Iron” class, Manti’s own Robby Layton took home the top honors. His payout was $9,000.

“It’s about time,” Layton said. “Took me long enough.”

Layton is no stranger to winning derbies though. Not counting his recent Manti win, he has also taken first place in the Spanish Fork, Rocky Mountain Raceway, Kamas and Moroni derbies—as well as many second and third place finishes.

This was the fourth year he competed in his current derby car.

The second, third and fourth place winners in the “Old Iron” class were TJ McPhie, Brad Bowman and Gus Adams, respectively. Deric Shelley was awarded Most Aggressive Driver.

In the “Iron Trucks” class, Zack Carter took home first place, followed by Briar Proctor and then Brandon Olsen.

In the “Farm Trucks” class, Ryan Olsen won first place, and next came Dallen Proctor and Dallan Evon.

The pie-eating contest was split into three age groups.

The pie eaters age 10 and under saw Iree Jeffs of Manti win first place for the third year in a row. Owen Witch of Centerfield and Bryce Christensen of Manti came in second and third place, respectively.

The age 11-15 group was dominated by Christian Olsen of Ephraim. Joscylnn Allen of Wales won second place, and Andrew Pipes of Manti took third.

In the 16 and older category, Brandon Olsen of Ephraim won first place, and was followed by Rick Wits of Centerfield and Frank Estes. All three winners in the 16 and up are employees at the Central Utah Correctional Facility.

In the exhibit hall, three winners were singled out for special praise for their entries. Jon Hafen earned the “Best Fair Themed” award for his photograph of American Flags in front of Horseshoe Mountain. Lee Malgrem won the “People’s Choice” award for his wood and acrylic table. Gary Duncan won “Judge’s Choice” for his cross stitching.

In the pet show, Bryler Blackham won best small dog. Best large dog went to Cade and Chase Casperson. Sierra Kirkman won best cat. Best bird or fowl went to Addie Hahn. Best costume went to Sadee Ann Mann. Best large pet was West Savio’s pony. Chloee Lynn Mann won most unique pet; and Ryker Whitman won open category for his ferret.

See our table of winners for the Jr. Livestock Market Class and Showmanship Class.