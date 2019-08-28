Local therapist hosts workshop on how to help kids flourish

MANTI—A fun and interactive workshop to help families build loving relationships is being hosted by local family therapist Michael Blair next week .

The four-hour event is a great way for people to “take home some valuable skills and tools,” Blair said.

The title of the workshop is, “Creating kids that flourish anywhere.” The workshop will focus on parents who want to build a families full of love, validation, understanding and cooperation, Blair said.

The event is Sept. 5 at Manti High School theatre room from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Anyone age 15 and older is invited; seating is limited, and the $25 cost will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Presenters and presentations will include:

Karilyn Cox, described as a “enthusiastic and engaging parent,” will discuss what it takes to create a “real love culture” in the home.

Blair will help participants experience “Dynamic spin release,” a tool for changing thoughts, feelings and behaviors in about 10 minutes.

Karen Soper will speak on “Seeking first to understand and then to be understood,” from the Seven Habits program she ran as principal at Manti Elementary.

Jacque Sorenson, a life and health coach, will focus on validation and great family food.

The evening will end with healthy snacks, a question-and-answer panel and a chance to mingle until closing. There will also be free books as prize drawings and entertainment.

To register, call Blair at (435) 703-0756 or Kay at 835-8171.