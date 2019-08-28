Veteran’s memorial will be dedicated in Moroni this Saturday

MORONI–Moroni City will hold a dedication ceremony for the new veteran’s memorial on Saturday. “We will unveil 689 names of Moroni veterans, beginning from the Blackhawk War all the way to the present confilict,” said Moroni Mayor Paul Bailey.

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of 400 East and Main Street in Moroni, with live music provided by local entertainers Dennis Davis and Doug Smith.

At 11 a.m. the American Legion will conduct a flag raising ceremony, followed by a ceremony honoring four local veterans.

After the ceremony, the live music will continue, along with a barbecue put on by the Moroni Fire Department.