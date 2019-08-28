Two Snow students injured in accident

By James Tilson

Associate Editor

EPHRAIM—Two Snow College students were injured in an auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning.

The accident occurred on 300 East and Center Street next to the Snow campus.

Chief Derek Walk of the Snow College Police Department said both pedestrians were taken to Sanpete Valley Hospital. He said one had minor injuries and one was in critical condition.

The more seriously injured student was later taken to a hospital on the Wasatch Front.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Walk said the accident report had been forwarded to the Ephraim City attorney for review.

Walk said he thinks the angle of the morning sun was the major factor in the accident. “I think the driver was trying to be safe. It was a bad combination of timing and the sun.”

Walk said foot traffic on and near the campus is an on-going concern.

“I sent out an email to the campus last Friday anticipating the possibility of accidents, although I was hoping we wouldn’t see something so quickly,” he said.