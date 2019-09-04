Bulldogs fight with grit, but fall to Kanab Cowboys 34-8

By James Tilson

Sports Editor

9/4/2019

KANAB—The Gunnison Valley High School football team travelled to Kanab last Friday, and made another step to becoming “that gritty team from Gunnison” by fighting to a much-closer-than-the-score-shows 34-8 loss to the Cowboys. “Our kids played their hearts out,” said Coach Patrick King. “We found some answers on our offensive line, but were not able to overcome injuries and fatigue. We were in the game and had a chance to win with about nine minutes left, that hasn’t been the case around here for awhile.”

The Bulldogs struck first with a 65-yard run from Zach Stewart to go up 8-0. Stewart finished the night with 128 yards to lead the Bulldogs offensively. Kanab was able to score touchdowns in the second and third quarters to go ahead 13-8, but Gunnison was hanging in there with the Cowboys.

But disaster struck in the fourth quarter. Kanab was able to score three touchdowns in a row on Gunnison fumbles and a special team breakdown on a punt return.

This week, Gunnison travels again to region foe Monticello, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Bulldogs will have their next home game on Sept. 13 when they host the Rich High School Rebels.