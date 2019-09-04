Badgers slip up, suffer first loss of season to Butler Community 36-17

By James Tilson

Sports Editor

9/4/2019

Mistakes and penalties cost the Snow College football team its first loss of the year, as they lost to Butler Community College 36-17.

The Badgers gave up two touchdowns in the first quarter, and two more in the second, before finally scoring its first points of the game, a field goal with two minutes left in the half. The Snow offense could not get on track to begin the game, punting on its first five possessions and then throwing an interception on its sixth.

The Badger defense, having to go back on the field repeatedly in the first half, was likely gassed for much of the game. The Badgers gave up 195 yards rushing and 218 yards passing to the Grizzlies, in an excellent display of balanced offensive football.

Quarterback Braxton Kerr did not have his best game, going 19 of 24 for 186 yards, with one touchdown and four interceptions. The running game was not too bad, with 152 total rushing yards and freshman Sione Molisi gaining 82 of those yards.

The Badgers did manage to get their offense back in gear in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns late to make the score a little closer. But a late fumble of a Butler punt gave the Grizzlies the ball on the Snow 3-yard line, and the ensuing touchdown snuffed out any hope of a comeback.

Snow will host the Air Force Academy Preparatory on its home opener Saturday, Sept. 7, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.