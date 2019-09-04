Templars give North Sanpete rivals the boot in 8-0 shutout victory

By James Tilson

Sport Editor

9/4/2019

MT. PLEASANT—The Manti and North Sanpete girls’ soccer team renewed their cross-county rivalry last Tuesday, with the Lady Templars coming out on top 8-0.

The Lady Templars took control early and often in the game, scoring five goals in the first half, and three in the second. Manti’s speed on the wings, especially from Kassidy Alder, Katie Larsen and Nicole Nelson, was too much for the North Sanpete defense.

Alder led the Lady Templar attack with a hat trick, while Squire and Nelson tallied two goals apiece.

Manti improved to 3-0-0 in region play, while North Sanpete is still looking for its first region win.

Manti takes on American Leadership Academy at home today at 4 p.m., while North Sanpete is back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 10 hosting Union at 4 p.m.